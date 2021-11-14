Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 628 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,973.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,835.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,634.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

