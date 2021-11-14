Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 150 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,180,000 after buying an additional 46,310 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 118.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $89.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

