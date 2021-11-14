Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $136.52 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

