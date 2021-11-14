ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Raymond James

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

CCXI opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.84.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

