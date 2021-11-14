Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,169 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,345,000 after buying an additional 117,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 689,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

EPAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

