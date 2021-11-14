Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 467,329 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 691,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Tupperware Brands worth $16,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TUP opened at $18.40 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $899.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 2.78.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

