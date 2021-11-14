Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,867 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $162,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT opened at $23.00 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

