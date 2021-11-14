Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,398 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $86,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after purchasing an additional 579,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,530,000 after buying an additional 218,350 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 290,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 145,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $43.06 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

