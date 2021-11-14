Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.64 Million Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $16,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS opened at $95.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $96.87.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

