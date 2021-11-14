Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.93 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

