Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,215 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $17,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth $300,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 61,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $50.23 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,656 shares of company stock worth $933,299 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

