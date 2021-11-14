Charles River Laboratories International’s (CRL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $452.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.57.
Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.91. The company had a trading volume of 242,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $224.06 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.04 and its 200 day moving average is $390.03.
In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $4,031,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
