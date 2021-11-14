Charles River Laboratories International’s (CRL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $452.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.57.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.91. The company had a trading volume of 242,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $224.06 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.04 and its 200 day moving average is $390.03.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $4,031,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

