CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

CWC has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

ETR:CWC opened at €131.00 ($154.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is €121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €126.30. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 1-year high of €138.40 ($162.82).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

