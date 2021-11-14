Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSTL. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.83.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $51.68 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,403,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after buying an additional 328,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

