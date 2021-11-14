Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,132 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,820 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

