CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $43.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $39.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,689,376.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,102,207 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP grew its position in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $26,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

