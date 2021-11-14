CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Canaccord Genuity

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CareRx stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. CareRx has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $5.55.
CareRx Company Profile
