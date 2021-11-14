CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Canaccord Genuity

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CareRx stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. CareRx has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

