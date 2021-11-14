Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at SVB Leerink

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

CSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 198.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 162,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

