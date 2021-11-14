Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Raised by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

