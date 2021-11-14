Capreit (TSE:CAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Capreit (TSE:CAR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.04. The company had revenue of C$228.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.