Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WES. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 3.74. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

