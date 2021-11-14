Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $177.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $165.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHVN. UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Shares of BHVN opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.57.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,251 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

