Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,238 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cannae were worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 13.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cannae by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,082,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cannae by 114.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 97,345 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cannae by 16.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

