Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives €63.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.83 ($75.10).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

COK stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) on Tuesday, hitting €61.98 ($72.92). 77,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a 1-year low of €42.68 ($50.21) and a 1-year high of €63.18 ($74.33). The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €55.38 and a 200-day moving average of €52.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

