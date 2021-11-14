Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $893.48 million-$933.19 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.36 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.61.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canada Goose stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

