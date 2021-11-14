Canaccord Genuity Trims SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Target Price to $15.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.92.

SunOpta stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $768.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in SunOpta by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,651,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559,113 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SunOpta by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SunOpta by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

