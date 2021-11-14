Canaccord Genuity Trims SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Target Price to $15.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.92.
SunOpta stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $768.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $17.07.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in SunOpta by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,651,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559,113 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SunOpta by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SunOpta by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.