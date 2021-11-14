Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SGE. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 700 ($9.15).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 752.60 ($9.83) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 730.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 696.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93).

In other news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

