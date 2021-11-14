Canaccord Genuity Cuts Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target to C$9.00

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $422.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

