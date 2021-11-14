Canaccord Genuity Boosts SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $75.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.54.

SAIL opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 586,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,250,000. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

