Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.05 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.86.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $793.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.