California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,409 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of LendingTree worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at about $8,594,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in LendingTree by 6.5% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $130.02 and a one year high of $372.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.56.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

