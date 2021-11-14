California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,076 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 602,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after buying an additional 428,721 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,172,000 after buying an additional 272,775 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,358,000 after buying an additional 265,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

