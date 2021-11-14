California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 45.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after buying an additional 550,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MP stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

