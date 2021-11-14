California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.