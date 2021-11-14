California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.58 Million Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,037,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG opened at $23.64 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 2.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

