CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$45.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.56.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.80. CAE has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$42.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$752.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

