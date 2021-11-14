CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

CAE stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. CAE has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CAE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 141,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of CAE worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

