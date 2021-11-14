CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $110,872.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $59.87 or 0.00092947 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00221433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00086965 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 91,572 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.