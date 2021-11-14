ByteNext (BNU) Price Up 32.7% This Week

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $397,096.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00074404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00096828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,211.28 or 1.00239453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.54 or 0.07088176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.