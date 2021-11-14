Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.60 Million

Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report $44.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.38 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $49.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $184.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.53 million to $189.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $203.65 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $206.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 160.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 42.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 62,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $576.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.90. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $29.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

