Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Hits $0.21

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $1.71 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00071068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00074021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00096419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,704.17 or 1.00121717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,555.78 or 0.07049511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

