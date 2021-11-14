Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,156 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 147.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 30.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $30,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Shares of BC opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

