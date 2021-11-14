Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP.UN. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

BEP.UN opened at C$48.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.09. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$41.88 and a twelve month high of C$63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

