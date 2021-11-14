Brokers Set Expectations for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.62 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 110.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 182,187 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

