Brokerages Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Target Price at $3.33

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

RIG stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.39. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Transocean by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Transocean by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

