Brokerages Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT at $307.53

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.99. 541,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $328.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 47.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,307 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

