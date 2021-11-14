Brokerages Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Target Price at $95.82

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Raymond James by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $99.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,774. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.