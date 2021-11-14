Brokerages Set Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) PT at $5.33

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 691,486 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.