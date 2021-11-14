Brokerages Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) PT at C$11.75

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$10.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.07. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$5.60 and a 1 year high of C$10.53.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

