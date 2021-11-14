Brokerages Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) PT at $289.50

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.45.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $83,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,407. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.30 and a 200 day moving average of $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

